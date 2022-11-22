i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $36.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.
i3 Verticals Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of IIIV opened at $23.74 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $766.37 million, a PE ratio of -31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.
