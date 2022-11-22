i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $36.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of IIIV opened at $23.74 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $766.37 million, a PE ratio of -31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.