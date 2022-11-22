Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of CAS opened at C$8.27 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.95 and a 12-month high of C$14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$829.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

