Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Appian Stock Down 4.4 %

APPN stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. Appian has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 121,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,739,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,458,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 121,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,739,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,458,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 167,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.



