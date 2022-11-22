Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 over the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asana Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. Asana has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

