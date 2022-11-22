Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($244.90) to €265.00 ($270.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.