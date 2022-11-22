Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWTGet Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Midwest Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Midwest has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

Insider Activity at Midwest

In other news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,623.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Midwest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Midwest by 144.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 20.4% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Midwest during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

