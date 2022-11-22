Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Midwest Price Performance
NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Midwest has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.19.
Insider Activity at Midwest
In other news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,623.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Midwest
About Midwest
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
Featured Articles
