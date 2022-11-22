Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -272.71 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $63,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,336 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,905,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

