Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of SGEN opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after buying an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

