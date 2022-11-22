Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.17.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 215 ($2.54) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

