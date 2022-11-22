Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.54.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Lear Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after acquiring an additional 401,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average of $135.12. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

