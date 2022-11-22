Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.
MORF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Morphic Stock Down 2.9 %
MORF stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.26. Morphic has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morphic (MORF)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.