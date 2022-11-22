Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

MORF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Morphic Stock Down 2.9 %

MORF stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.26. Morphic has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Morphic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

