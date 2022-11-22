Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Primerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $143.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

