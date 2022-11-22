BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $76.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.13 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

