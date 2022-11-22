Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.
Fastly Stock Down 5.9 %
FSLY opened at $8.40 on Monday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
