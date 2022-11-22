Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus downgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $7.05 on Monday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 141.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 155.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana



Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

