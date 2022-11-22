DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DouYu International Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $358.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.85. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 86,206 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 147,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

