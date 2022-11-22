StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

