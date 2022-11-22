FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Trading Down 47.8 %

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. FedNat has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.95% of FedNat worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

