GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.25 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

