Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.01 on Monday. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $587,340.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Genocea Biosciences
