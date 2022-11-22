Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 605 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 135.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOG opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $152.79 and a 52-week high of $217.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.71.

