Cibc World Market Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 128.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

SRE stock opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.27. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

