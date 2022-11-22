Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 6,619 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 40.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.