Cibc World Market Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth $97,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $85,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

