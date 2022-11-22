Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 324,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.95. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.