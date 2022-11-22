Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,981,000 after acquiring an additional 104,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,180,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,791,000 after acquiring an additional 266,859 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $142.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

