ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after buying an additional 446,716 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS stock opened at $241.28 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

