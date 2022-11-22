Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 1,024 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,396,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,850,000 after purchasing an additional 105,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

