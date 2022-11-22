Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 7,109 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Relx by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Relx by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,000 ($23.65) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.17) to GBX 2,828 ($33.44) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.33) to GBX 2,785 ($32.93) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($33.58) to GBX 2,710 ($32.04) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Stock Up 0.9 %

Relx Company Profile

Relx stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

