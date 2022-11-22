Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 7,296 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in V.F. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in V.F. by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 36,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 423,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 2.2 %

V.F. Increases Dividend

Shares of VFC stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.