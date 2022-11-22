Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Position Increased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 582,748 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 374,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

About Silicon Motion Technology

SIMO opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

