Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,467.00 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $193.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

