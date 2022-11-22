Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $30.77 on Monday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,947 shares of company stock worth $1,658,056 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.