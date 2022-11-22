Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.96.
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $30.77 on Monday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
