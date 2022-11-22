Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $19.90 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.59.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

