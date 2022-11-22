Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has $6.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Paramount Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

Paramount Group stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 315.66 and a beta of 1.16. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $23,699,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Paramount Group by 1,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

