Evercore ISI Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Underperform

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $162.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.89.

NYSE EXR opened at $157.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

