Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $1.75 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FOA stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,579 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 846,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Articles

