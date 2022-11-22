Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $1.75 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of FOA stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75.
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
