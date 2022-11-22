ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ONON. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

