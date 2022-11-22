HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.22.

NYSE:HRT opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. HireRight has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $3,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,119,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,765,408.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HireRight by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

