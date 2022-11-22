Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) PT at $29.88

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.
BALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Bally’s Stock Performance
Bally’s stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $44.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.