Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) PT at $29.88

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Bally’s stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

