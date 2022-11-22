North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$23.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.44.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.1 %
TSE:NOA opened at C$17.54 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.42 million and a PE ratio of 9.69.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,500 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$76,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40. In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,500 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$76,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$295,710.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$887,130.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 98,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,131.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
