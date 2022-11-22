North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$23.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:NOA opened at C$17.54 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.42 million and a PE ratio of 9.69.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,500 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$76,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40. In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,500 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$76,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$295,710.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$887,130.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 98,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,131.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

