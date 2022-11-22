Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $168.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $186.95 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 207,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

