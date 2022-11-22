CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$4.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total value of C$76,204.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at C$4,368,810.60. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $54,800.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$719.12 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.55. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

