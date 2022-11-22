Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of CFMS opened at $2.41 on Monday. Conformis has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 104.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 71.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Articles

