StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Trading Down 6.3 %
EVK stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -0.12.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.