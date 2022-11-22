StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Trading Down 6.3 %

EVK stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.