First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53.

Get First Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.