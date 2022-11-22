Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Stock Up 0.8 %

NVCN opened at $6.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.44. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.