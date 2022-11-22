Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.31.
About Professional Diversity Network
