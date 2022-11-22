Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

