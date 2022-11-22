Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LWAY. TheStreet lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,160,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

